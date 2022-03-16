Nowgam Encounter: 01 militant killed, operation underway

Srinagar: An Unidentified militant has been killed on Wednesday in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Nowgam area of Centre Kashmir’s Srinagar district, police said.

A senior police officer said that an Unidentified militant has need killed in an ongoing encounter at Nowgam.

Earlier on a specific input generated by JK Police, the joint team of Police launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering off a gunfight.

Pertinently a LeT militant was killed in Charsoo area of Awantipora of Pulwama district.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print