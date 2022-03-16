Hijab verdict one-sided: MMU

Srinagar: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu & Kashmir, headed by incarcerated Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, deeply regretted the decision of Karnataka High Court regarding the issue of female students wearing hijab to educational institutions, saying that “hijab is not essential to Islam”.

In a statement, MMU said it is and an interference in religious matters of muslims and the Muslim personal law.

Majlis-e-Ulema said that this one sided decision of the court adversely affects the right to education of Muslim women who want to continue their studies while wearing the hijab or veil; and in this way so many of our daughters will be deprived of the fundamental right to education. “The wearing of veil by these girls in no way undermines the rights of other students or causes them or the institution any inconvenience, so the issue in itself is a non- issue,” the statement said, adding that “The veil or pardah are part of Islam as ordained by the Qur’an for Muslim women; however there is no compulsion on its use. Muslim students who continue their studies while wearing hijab or veil have every right to do so and their action and decision while being admirable, should be respected.”

The statement said that the religious understanding of Islam and its tenets by the eminent judges is unsound and misleading, the statement said, adding that therefore, the leadership of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) should challenge this decision of the Karnataka court in the Supreme Court of India and take steps to achieve justice and supremacy of truth.

MMU said that for the past some years now, it is becoming evident that the rights of India’s largest minority, the Muslims, are being subverted and their is deliberate attempt to interfere in their religious practices and challenge them which is very concerning and disconcerting.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema said a meeting will also be convened soon to review all the relevant aspects in this regard, the statement added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print