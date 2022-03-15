One killed, two others missing in Baramulla landslide

Baramulla: One person was killed while two other are missing after they came under a massive landslide during extraction of soil at Wagoora area of North kashmir’s Baramulla district on late Tuesday.

Officials said that soon after the incident massive rescue operation was launched by the administration during which one body was recovered from the site while two others are still missing.

They futher said that the massive rescue operation is going on at the incident site and futher details will be shared accordingly—(KNO)

