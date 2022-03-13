JK reports 19 new Covid cases

Srinagar: The official daily Covid bulletin on Saturday reported 19 new positive cases, 10 from Jammu division and 9 from Kashmir division, in the last 24 hours.
It said 48 more Covid-19 patients recovered, 22 in Jammu Division and 26 in Kashmir Division, in the last 24 hours.
On vaccination, the bulletin informed that 14,278 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,16,83,820.
The bulletin said that there currently are 252 active positive cases in J&K, 107 in Jammu Division and 145 in Kashmir Division.
The bulletin further said that 40,059 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 05 cases, Budgam reported 01 case, Pulwama reported 01 case, Bandipora reported 01 case, Kulgam reported 01 case, while Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases.
Similarly, Jammu reported 06 cases, Kathua reported 02 cases, Poonch reported 01 case, Kishtwar reported 01 case, while Doda, Samba, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban and Udhampur reported no fresh cases.
