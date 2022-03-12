Militants Shot Dead CRPF trooper on leave in Shopian

Srinagar: Militants on Saturday evening shot dead a paramilitary CRPF personnel at Check Chotipora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian.

Official sources said that militants fired upon Muktar Ahmad Doie son of Mohammad Jamal Din Doie, leaving him critically injured.

He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. Mukhtar had returned home on leave recently, they said. A police officer confirmed the killing and comes a day after Sarpanch was shot dead in Kulgam district. (GNS)

