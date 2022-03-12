JeM Commander Active Since 2018 Among 4 Militants Killed: IGP Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: Jash-e-Mohammad Commander was among two militants killed in a gunfight in Chewaklan Pulwama where a one person also sustained injuries in right leg, officials said on Saturday. In all four militants were killed in overnight gunfights and two of them from Lashkere-Toiba were killed in Ganderbal and Kupwara districts, police said. Also one militant has been arrested alive, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said .

“Pakistani (militant) killed in Pulwama encounter has been identified as JeM commander Kamaal Bhai alias Jatt,” the IGP said. Jatt was active since 2018 in Pulwama-Shopian area and was involved in several cases, the IGP said.

Sources said that one person Zahoor Ahamd Shergojri of Chewakalan Pulwama received bullet injury in his right thigh and has been admitted to district hospital Pulwama. Medical Superintendent told GNS that the Zahoor is stabled.

Meanwhile the top police officer of Kashmir Valley said one LeT militant each was killed in Serch Ganderbal and Nechama, Rajwar area of of Handwara in Kupwara. He said police and security forces had launched joint operations at 4-5 locations last night.

“Encounters are over in Pulwama and Handwara while operation at Ganderbal is going on,” he said, adding, “There is encounter (s) likely to place at other location(s) also.”(GNS)

