Gurez Chopper crash: Pilot dies; Co—Pilot rescued safely

Gurez:The pilot of Army’s cheetah helicopter that crahsed in Gujran Nallah area of Gurez in Bandipora district was found dead while the co—pilot was rescued safely and is stable, Officials said Friday.

“The Cheetah helicopter got damaged fully while pilot lost his oufe and the co—pilot was traced alive and rescued safely,” Officials said

An army chopper had crashed in Gujran Nallah area in Gurez valley following which a rescue operation was immediately launched.

Pilot and co—pilot had ejected safely but the pilot sustained injuries and died. “The cause of crash is being ascertained,” the officials said—(KNO)

