NC’s CWC meeting condemns targeting of journalists in J&K

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Central working Committee met here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar, on Wednesday.

During the course of the meeting the individual members gave their estimation of the prevailing situation with regards to the deteriorating security situation, development deficit and the rising tide of intolerance against contrarian views in J&K and their respective areas in particular.

The CWC unanimously resolved that intolerance in J&K is at its peak saying that this is not how pluralistic democracies work. The clampdown on journalists and media personalities is insidious, it said. The CWC unanimously condemned the muzzling of the press and called upon the government to release all incarcerated journalists. Asking the GOI to refrain from using state apparatus from arm twisting and intimidating journalists, the members said there is complete intolerance of even a single critical word. The members demanded revocation of all charges against journalists and also sought immediate release of those who are undergoing confinement. The members also expressed deep concern over the environment of political intolerance.

The CWC also condemned the series of blasts in Srinagar and Udhampur and expressed sympathies with the families whose loved ones were killed in the incidents. It noted that the escalating level of violence in J&K is alarming and contrary to the claims of the government of the return of peace to the region. Condemning the violence, the members said that there is no place of violence in emancipated societies.

Condemning the failure of the administration to reach out to the people of J&K, the CWC maintained that nothing has changed on ground. The much touted promises on employment generation, development and investment have proved hollow.

The CWC reiterated to fight using all peaceful, legal and democratic means to have the changes of 5 Aug 2019 reversed. It maintained that there can be no trade-off between the political aspirations and development needs of people and that both should go hand in hand.

CWC also sought to remind PM Modi about his much touted Dil Ki doori aur Dilli se Doori remark in the All Party Meet in New Delhi in June 2021, saying nothing much has been done towards achieving that end. CWC regretted that the meeting did not translate into any concrete steps and follow up by GoI.

