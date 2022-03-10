24 Covid cases: 12 each in Kashmir, Jammu

Srinagar: Twenty-four new positive cases of Covid were reported in Jammu and Kashmir with zero deaths on Wednesday. An official bulletin said that 12 cases each were detected in Jammu and Kashmir divisions.
Moreover, 32 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 17 from Jammu Division and 15 from Kashmir Division, it said.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informed that 15,125 doses have been administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,16,31,524.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 10 cases, Baramulla reported 2 cases, while Budgam, Bandipora, Kupwara, Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases.
Similarly, Jammu reported 5 cases, Kathua reported 2 cases, Rajouri, Doda, Samba, Poonch, and Reasi reported 1 case each, while Udhampur, Kishtwar, and Ramban reported no fresh cases.
The bulletin also highlighted that against the availability of 4,838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 4 (0.08%) are occupied.