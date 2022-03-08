OPD services resume at B&J Hospital

SRINAGAR: In order to speed up the pace of restoration measures and to ensure early resumption of routine patient care facilities at the orthopaedic tertiary care health institute of Kashmir after the fire incident on Friday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad Monday visited Bone & Joint Hospital Barzulla to resolve issues pertaining to different departments there.

The DC inspected various blocks, wards, diagnostic centres, laboratories and other vital units of the hospital and took stock of the restoration measures being carried out to make the hospital fully functional at the earliest.

On the occasion, the DC was informed that major installations/ services including Oxygen supply lines, Operation theatre, X-Ray plant, ICU, Blood Bank, CT-Scan, MRI, besides DG sets and other allied facilities are operational in the hospital, while OPD and emergency services have also been resumed for the convenience of the patients.

During the visit, Asad also interacted with several patients who had visited the hospital for post-operative check-up.

Later, the DC chaired a meeting with hospital authorities during which several issues regarding resumption of IPD services and establishment of makeshift Operation Theatre, besides matters related to providing accommodation for shifting of hospital store and allotment of custodian land for parking purposes were brought into his notice.

The DC resolved all the issues on the spot by passing directions to the R&B, PHE, PDD, MED and other line Departments.

With regard to removal of rubble from the top floor of the damaged building, the DC asked the R&B Department to press in more manpower for fast removal of damaged material/muck from the top of the building.

The DC also directed the Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC to ensure all debris and muck accumulated in the hospital is removed on priority, besides proper cleaning measures are taken in and around the hospital so that other restoration measures are carried out smoothly.

With regard to restoration of power and water supply in the hospital, the DC was informed that both the supplies have been restored fully.

The DC directed all line departments to work in coordinated manner so that all units of the hospital are made functional within the shortest possible time. He assured the Hospital management that all possible support shall be provided from District Administration Srinagar to ensure that valley’s premier orthopaedic hospital is fully operationalised within days.

Medical Superintendent B&J, Dr Suhail and other senior officers of Police and Civil Administration accompanied the DC during the visit.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print