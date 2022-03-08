5-day workshop on ‘Science Filmmaking’ begins at CUK

Ganderbal: The five-day workshop on “Science Filmmaking” organised by the Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in association with the University of Kashmir (KU), under Science & Technology Communication, Popularization & its Extension (SCOPE) began at CUK’s Tulmulla campus here on Monday.

Speaking during the introduction, Dean School of Media Studies, and SCoPE Project Coordinator, Prof. Shahid Rasool said, the primary objective of the workshop is promotion of Science communication among journalism students through filmmaking and to make them realize and understand the importance of the area so that they act as torch-bearer of the projects in future. He said the students trained during the workshop would showcase their work at the end and shall share their learning experiences, especially their engagement in understanding the issues in science communication and promotion through technology.

Addressing the participants, senior producer, EMRC, KU, Mr. Shafqat Habib, asked the students to be inquisitive and ask questions about the art and knowhow of filmmaking. “Those pursuing careers in journalism and filmmaking should observe things very keenly and come up with novel ideas in Science and other subjects in order to make films and reports, which would prove highly beneficial to society,” he said. Mr. Shafqat Habib added that the media students could play a crucial role in popularising Science in the vernacular languages, by using different mediums, especially films.

Speaking on the occasion, independent filmmaker, Mr. Jalal-ud-Din Baba, said the films should play an active role in the social transformation of any particular region. He said the filmmaking is all about team work wherein individuals possessing different expertise and skills in the field come together. Mr. Baba said the science films made in local languages help in building scientific temper among the people, especially the students.

Welcoming the guests, Head DCJ, and Organising Secretary, Dr. Arif Nazir, said that in order to have wide popularization of science-related information and issues among masses, the workshop would impart the skills of usage of mobile technology for filmmaking among the students for content generation in vernacular language and subsequent dissemination through social media.

