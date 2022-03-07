LG, politicians condemn grenade attack in Srinagar

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief among others condemned the grenade attack at Amira kadal in which one person was killed and 28 others including a policeman got injured on Sunday.

“I strongly condemn the (militant) attack at Srinagar. My deepest condolences to family of innocent civilian martyred & wish speedy recovery to injured. We are firmly resolved to dismantle (militant) ecosystem & defeat (militancy) menace that continues to be perpetrated by neighboring country,” Sinha said in a tweet.

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah said that violence has no place in an emancipated world, according to a statement. They said that such incidents leave a trail of lifelong miseries behind them.

Sharing in the grief of bereaved, they prayed for peace to the departed in the highest echelons of Jannat. The duo also prayed for speedy recovery to the injured. The duo impressed upon the administration to ensure best of medical care to all the injured.

“Condemn this dastardly attack. People of J&K have been paying with their lives & sadly neither India nor Pakistan are doing anything to end the conflict & stop this bloodshed,” Mehbooba said in a tweet. “My prayers are with the bereaved families & loved ones,” she added. GNS

