LeT militant arrested in Ganderbal: Police

Srinagar: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested an active militant belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba in Ganderbal.
In a statement, police said that while checking vehicles and pedestrians at an MVCP near Shuhama Nagbal, police, army’s 24 RR and 115 Bn CRPF apprehended an active militant of LeT.
The police spokesman identified the arrested militant as Mohd Altaf Wani son of Late Wali Mohd Wani resident of Keegam Shopian.
The militant on seeing the intensive checking by SFs from a distance tried to return towards Warpow route and was challenged. His attempt to flee was foiled and he was nabbed at some distance from the MVCP, he said.
He is already found involved in FIR No 15/22 U/S 18 /20/38 ULAP of PS Shopian.
An FIR stands registered in PS Ganderbal. Further investigations are on, reads the statement.