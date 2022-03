Srinagar: Police on Saturday said that a suspected object was found near Alamgari Bazar Srinagar on Saturday and the same is being destroyed “without taking any chances.”

A senior police officer said that as soon as the suspected objected was found, the traffic through the area was halted and bomb disposal squad rushed to the scene.

“We are destroying it without taking any chances,” the officer said. Traffic through the area is being restored, the officer added. (GNS)

