SDPO Pampore chaired public meeting at Wahab Sahab Pampore

PAMPORE: A Police public meeting which was chaired by Sub Division Police Office (SDPO) Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad held at Wahab Sahab area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.
On the directions of SSP Awantipora Mohammad Yousuf, Pampore Police organised a Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting in primises of Wahab Sahab Shrine
The meeting was chaired by SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad and attended by SHO Khrew Manzoor Ahmad , police officer told Kashmir Reader.
The meeting were attended by the respectable citizens, local Imams, religious leaders, besides people of the area also participated in the meeting.
Dring the meeting, the participants raised various issues of public importance including including drug menace, dumping of construction material on roads and other several issues of Wahab Sahab area.
The chairing officer Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad assured the participants that their genuine grievances pertaining to Police will be resolved on priority and the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with concerned authorities for their early redressal.
The participants appreciated SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad for taking tough measures in controlling drug menace in Pampore areas. Urgent police to continue the drive against the drug peddlers.
The participants in the meeting assured their full co-operation to Police and Administration in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of Police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinions freely.
PAMPORE: A Police public meeting which was chaired by Sub Division Police Office (SDPO) Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad held at Wahab Sahab area of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.