Fresh Snowfall In Gulmarg, Pahalgam ; Night Temp Hovers Above Freezing Point In Most Places Of J&K

Srinagar: Gulmarg and Pahalgam resorts received fresh snowfall while rains lashed some parts of Jammu and Kashmir including this summer capital, officials said on Friday.

With overnight cloud cover, the night temperature hovered around above freezing point in all but Gulmarg.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, had 4.3mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today while as the summer capital of J&K recorded a low of 4.8°C against last night’s 4.6°C on the previous night.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had 17.2mm of rain and recorded a low of 2.2°C against 0.9°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, received 7.6mm of rain and had a low of 1.3°C against 0.9°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, received 4 cms of snowfall and recorded a low of 0.0°C against 0.5°C last night, he said.

Gulmarg received 10.2cms of fresh snowfall and recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night, he said.

The temperature was 1.1°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 3.0mm of rain and recorded a low of 4.4°C against 4.6°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu received 1.8mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 10.6.0°C against 14.0°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.7°C below normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal had received 16.2mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 1.6°C, Batote with 11.8mm of rainfall had a minimum of 3.9°C while Bhaderwah had 4.4mm of rain and recorded a low of 4.2°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of minus 6.6°C against last night minus 4.6°C on the previous night while automatic Kargil station at recorded a low of minus 8.0°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 5.0°C against 11.7°C on the previous night, officials said.

“A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from 6th March to 7th March. Widespread light to moderate rain in plains with moderate snowfall over middle and high reaches of Kashmir Division is most likely to occur,” the meteorological department official here said.

“The main activity of the system will most likely to concentrate over higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramula, Bandipora, Budgam and Ganderbal with chances of heavy snowfall over isolated places of these districts.”

Regarding Jammu, the official chances of light to moderate rain during 6 to 7th March with chances of thunderstorms. “There is a possibility of moderate to heavy snowfall over Zojila-Gumri axis and moderate snow over Drass and Minamarg and light snow over kargil and Leh district” .

Till night of March 5, “dry weather” is expected, the official added. (GNS)

