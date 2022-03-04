Emotions run high as authroities allow Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid after 30 weeks

Srinagar,: After àlmsot 30 weeks, the historic Jamia Masjid was thrown open for devotees today on the occasion of Friday following Meraj-e-Alam, Anjumane Auqaf Jamia Masjid said.

The Friday sermon was given by Imam Hai Syed Ahmed Naqshbandi as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continued to remain under house detention.

The Anjuman Auqaf said that today Friday prayers were held at the Jamia Masjid after a gap of 30 weeks and all arrangements were made in advance.

“People in large numbers came to the Masjid and there was a huge gathering today on the eve of Meraj-e-alam,” a member of Ajumane Auqaf said.

Ghulam Qadir Rather, a devotee said that it is after a long gap that he came to the grand Masjid to offer Friday prayers.

“Over these years, the closure of central masjid hurt our religious sentiments badly,” he said, adding that unfortunately he couldn’t see Kashmir’s head priest Mirwiaz Umar Farooq on the pulpit of Jamia Masjid today.

Mirwaiz has been under house detention since August 5, 2019, when Centre announced abrogation of Article 370.

Meanwhile, emotional scenes were witnessed at the Masjid as a large number of men, women and children were seen kissing the pillars of the masjid.

“This is the place where our prayers get heard,” an elderly woman said amid tears—(KNO)

