46 Covid cases in J&K with 17 in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 46 new Covid cases and zero deaths on Thursday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 29 cases were detected in Jammu division and 17 in Kashmir division, taking the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453134.
Moreover, 110 more Covid patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 71 from Jammu and 39 from Kashmir.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 16 cases, Bandipora reported 01 case while as Kupwara, Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases.
Similarly, Jammu reported 22 cases, Udhampur reported 02cases, Doda reported 03 cases, Ramban reported 02 cases while Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Poonch and Reasi reported no fresh cases.
Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 12(0.25%) are occupied.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informed that people can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 46 new Covid cases and zero deaths on Thursday, an official bulletin said.