Fresh Snowfall in Gulmarg, Rains Lash some Parts Of J&K

Srinagar’: Gulmarg received fresh snowfall while rains lashed some parts of Jammu and Kashmir including this summer capital, officials said on Thursday. With overnight cloud cover, the night temperature hovered around above freezing point in all observatory places of the meteorological department barring the Gulmarg.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, had traces of rainfall since overnight while as the summer capital of J&K recorded a low of 4.6°C against last night’s 4.8°C.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had 0.4mm of rain and recorded a low of 0.9°C against 2.0°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had a low of 0.9°C against 1.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.5°C against minus 0.8°C last night, he said.

Gulmarg received 7 cms of fresh snowfall and recorded a low of minus 4.4°C against minus 5.4°C on the previous night, he said.

The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 4.6°C against 3.5°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 14.0°C against 11.1°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 4.6°C, Batote with 0.8mm of rainfall had a minimum of 4.9°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of 4.6°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of minus 4.6°C against last night minus 6.4°C on the previous night while automatic Kargil station at recorded a low of minus 9.0°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 11.7°C against 17.8°C on the previous night, officials said.

There is a forecast for “isolated to scattered light rain/snow/TS”. The official however said there’s no forecast of any “significant weather” till March 5.(GNS)

