BOMIS Pampore accords warm welcome to students on school reopening

PAMPORE: After a gap of two years and eight months, Birla Open Minds International School Pampore, accorded a warm welcome to students who thronged the campus for physical classes.

The students were excited to attend their classes and interact with their class mates and teachers after a long spell.

The school management of Birla Open Minds School Pampore distributed chocolates and sweets among the students on their first day.

The School management and students thanked LG government for throwing the schools open.

Fatima Sehar, a nursery student at BOMIS told Kashmir Reader that she attended school for three days only prior to eruption of COVID Pandemic.

She said that she made some friends in those three days and is excited to meet them after two years and eight months.

” I am very happy that I am back to school today after long gap,” a student of BOMIS Pampore said, adding that she hopes that the schools will remain open through the year.

Another student told Kashmir Reader that they were excited on arrival to the school and will celebrate the first school day by talking to friends.

The students of the School thanked LG government for opening the schools.

Eruption of pandemic had forced government to close the school for physical classes.

” it is a great pleasure to see that the schools were thrown open today, there is excitement, amusement and enthusiasm all around the campus,” Gayasu ud Din, Principal BOMIS Pampore told Kashmir Reader, adding that students, teachers and parents are all happy with the government decesion of opening schools.

He also thanked government for opening schools.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print