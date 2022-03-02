Missing Hajin lady traced by Bandipora police in Anantnag 

Bandipora : The woman from the Hajin town who had gone missing from the home has been traced by the police from Ashmuqam Anantnag on Wednesday .

police in a statement said that the missing lady of Haijn Sheeraza Begum wife of Ishfaq Ahmad Khan resident of Hajin went missing on 22/02/2022 from Hajin market. The said lady had not returned back to her home and accordingly missing report was lodged in police Station Hajin and massive search was launched by a team of Hajin police headed by SDPO Hajin Shri.Latief Khan-JKPS and SHO PS Hajin INSP.Zahoor Ahmad.

After strenuous efforts and utilizing all available technical/human resources ,the said lady was traced from Ashmuqam Anantnag.

After completion of all legal/medical formality the said lady was handed over to her legal heirs in presence of respectable of the area.

