42 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 42 Covid cases with zero deaths, the lowest ever daily tally, an official bulletin said.
It said 22 cases were detected in Jammu and 20 in Kashmir, taking the total positive cases to 452997.
According to the details, Srinagar reported 6 cases, Baramulla 6, Budgam 3, Pulwama 0, Kupwara 2, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 2, Shopian 0 cases.
Similarly, Jammu reported 11 cases, Udhampur 2 cases, Rajouri 0 cases, Doda 3 cases, Kathua 2 cases, Samba 0 cases, Kishtwar 0 cases, Poonch 3 cases, Ramban 1 and Reasi 0 cases.