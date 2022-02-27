Newly Recruit LeT militant arrested in Anantnag:Police

Srinagar: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested an newly active militant of outfit Lashkar-i-Toiba in South Kashmir Anantnag district.

In a statement, the police said that during surprise naka checking, movement of a suspicious person was noticed, who was apprehended tactfully by the alert police party. He has been identified as Shahid Thoker son of Mohd Iqbal Thoker resident of Nossipora Keegam Shopian. Incriminating materials and a Pistol was recovered from his possession.

The statement further stated that as per police records, the arrested militant is a categorized militant as he had recently joined the militant folds of outfit LeT.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress, reads the statement.(GNS)

