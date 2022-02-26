Light rain, snow in Kashmir, but air & road transport unaffected

Srinagar: Higher reaches of Kashmir Valley on Friday received another spell of light snowfall, while plain areas were showered with light rain. This, however, did not have an impact on the resumption of air and road transport, as all scheduled flights operated normally and transport on Srinagar-Jammu highway was also allowed, though in a staggered manner.

In charge of the Meteorological Department office in Srinagar, Farooq Lone told Kashmir Reader that Sonmarg, Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Jawahar Tunnel areas received light snowfall, while plains including Srinagar city received light rainfall. Saturday afternoon will bring sunny weather, he said, which should stay till the end of this month with chances of cloudy weather conditions in between.

Lone said that there will also be improvement in temperature with days getting warmer.

Srinagar Airport Director Kuldeep Singh told Kashmir Reader that all flights operated routinely, as against the cancellation of eight flights on Thursday and all flights on Wednesday.

Srinagar-Jammu highway also saw movement of traffic. As per the government, light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on Saturday from both the sides but commuters are advised to check with the traffic control room before starting the journey.

Heavy motor vehicles will also be allowed to ply on the highway on Saturday subject to fair weather conditions, from Jammu to Srinagar only. Mughal Road, Srinagar-Sonmarg road, and Kishtwar-Sinthan road remain closed for vehicular movement due to accumulated snow.

Dr Basharat Qayoom, Managing Director of Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited, told Kashmir Reader that 96 percent of the electricity has been restored, while the rest of the four percent would be tied up to the system soon. On Wednesday, the day of snowfall, the total load in the morning was just 200 MW, he said, which rose to 1000 MW by the evening of the same day, after restoration of supply.

“Today it is 1550 MW. On Thursday it was 1300 MW,” he said. Kulgam was the district that suffered maximum damage. As many as 57 feeders were affected, of which 20 have been restored, Qayoom said. The work on the rest is on and will be done by Saturday, he said.

“We are restoring the electricity on emergency lines so that power supply is resumed. Work on restoration of damages is on and the feeders will soon be added to the system soon,” he said.

