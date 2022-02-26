Civilian, 2 militants killed in Shopian encounter: Police

Shopian: Two militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit and a civilian were killed in an encounter with government forces at Amshipora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian.

According to police, a cordon and search operation in the village was launched by a joint team of government forces including 44 Rashtriya Rifles of army, 14th battalion of CRPF and Police after they got inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

They said that searches were being carried out when hiding militants fired upon the search party which retaliated and resulted in an encounter.

Police said that during the evacuation of civilians trapped around the suspected spot, two militants hiding in the nearby house came out and resorted to indiscriminate firing resulting in grievous injuries to one civilian identified as Shakeel Ahmad son of Abdul Rahim Khan of Amshipora. He, according to police, was immediately removed to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Locals from the village said that though the cordon was laid before dawn and the exchange of fire was only heard for a few minutes before afternoon which led to the killing of two militants.

They said that both the militants were killed outside a cowshed. However no major loss to civilian property was witnessed.

Police identified the militants as Muzamil Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Hameed Mir resident of Chatripora, Shopian and Shariq Ayoob son of Mohammad Ayoob Wagay resident of Bonpora locality of Amshipora village of Shopian.

The duo belonged to LeT. According to police, incriminating materials including Arms (one AK 56 rifle and one pistol) and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of slain militants.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print