Police find huge cache of arms, explosives dropped from drone near border

Jammu: Police on Thursday claimed recovery of three remote controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), six grenades and a pistol besides other ammunition in RS Pora area of Jammu.

The recovery comes hours after Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly fired at a “drone” along the international border in RS Pora and Arnia sectors of Jammu district.

“On the basis of input regarding drone activity and dropping of arms and ammunition by Pak based (militant) outfits LeT/TRF on the behest of Pak agency ISI in RS Pura Arnia area, special search operation was launched by police including SOG,” a police spokesman said in a statement, adding, “During the search operation three boxes of the arms ammunition which were dropped through drone during night hours were recovered by the search party from Treva village of Arnia , RS Pura”.

The arms, ammunition and explosive recovered during search operation in arena area, police said, include three remote controlled IED, as many detonators, 3 explosive bottles, one bundle of Cordtex wire, two timer of IEDs, one pistol, its two magazines, six grenades and 70 rounds.

“Dropping of this huge arms and explosive depicts a major (militant) plan of the Pak-based (LeT/TRF) outfit,” he said, adding, “With the recovery of the this huge consignment of arms and explosive, a major (militant) plot have been averted by the alert troops of J&K police.”

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said that a case (FIR no. 12/2022) under relevant section and laws has been registered in police station Arnia and further investigations in the instant case are underway.

Earlier the BSF said: “Drone movement was observed near RS Pura, Arnia sectors of the International Border area. The drone returned after the BSF fired 10 to 20 rounds.”

With inputs from GNS

