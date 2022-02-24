Snow damages houseboats, Shikaras in Dal lake

DC visits lake, assures help to affected
SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad toured Dal Lake areas here on Wednesday to oversee the damages caused to the houseboats/Shikaras due to overnight snowfall.
Earlier during the day it was reported that nearly a dozen houseboats and Shikaras had sunk in the Dal due to incessant pouring of the snow.
The Deputy Commissioner, who was accompanied by, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi visited Dal Lake areas via motor boat to inspect the houseboats/Shikaras which got sunk due to snowfall during the intervening night of Feb 22.
On the occasion, the DC directed the Revenue officials to assess the damages and furnish the details at an earliest. The DC assured the affected houseboat owners/Shikarawalas that all possible assistance will be extended to them from the Administration/SDRF Team.