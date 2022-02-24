R K Goyal Posted Financial Commissioner Home, Shaleen Kabra Revenue

Srinagar;Jammu and Kashmir government appointed Raj Kumar Goyal (IAS) as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, on Thursday.

In all, six officers have been transferred in the interest of administration and Goyal, the 1990— AGMUT cadre IAS officer replaces Shaleen Kabra (IAS, AGMUT:1992) who has been posted as Financial Commissioner, Revenue.

As per a separate order, Gulzar Ahmad Dar, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Additional Director, SKIMS, Srinagar and ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order reads.

Reyaz Ahmad Wani, JKAS, Additional Director, SKIMS, Srinagar and ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government, holding additional charge of the post of Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department.

Zahoor Ahmad Mir, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipore, holding additional charge of Registrar, District Bandipore, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar

Meanwhile, as per a separate order, Ms. Narinder Kour, JKAS, Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, has transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Public Grievances Department, with immediate effect. (GNS)

