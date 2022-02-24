Essential services being restored: Govt

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Wednesday said that all the essential services are being restored on a war footing basis for the convenience of the general public.

He said that plain areas of south Kashmir received 2 to 3 feet snow while central Kashmir received 1 to 1.5 feet Snow and north Kashmir 0.5 to 1 feet besides hilly areas received 2 to 4 feet, affecting normal life and services.

Pole said that the Mechanical Engineering Department completed 70% snow clearance under Priority Phase-I while PWD cleared snow from all the roads falling under its jurisdiction.

Apart from 5 to 6 percent water supply lines which have been affected, all other Water Supply Schemes are functional, he said.

According to him, the affected WSSs will be restored soon for which men and machinery has been put on work.

Regarding the power scenario, Div Com said that 20 to 25 percent power lines have been affected due to snowfall.

He said the Divisional Administration is working to restore electricity to the affected areas by Wednesday evening.

The Div Com further informed that no casualty has been reported till now due to the snow and said that all the hospitals are functional while entire medical and paramedics staff is available in hospitals to render their duties and services.

He said all essential services are being restored on priority and on a war footing basis.

Meanwhile, he appealed to the general people to keep patience and support the administration to restore affected services.

He also appealed to people not to park their vehicles on the road sides so that the Mechanical Engineering Department, PWD, SMC and other departments will not face any hindrance during Snow clearance.

Besides, he further appealed to people not to throw snow off their lawns on the streets or lanes as it creates difficulties for the people and snow clearing teams.

