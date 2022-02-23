Govt orders probe into Gbl self-immolation incident

Connect on Linked in

Subject: The government on Wednesday ordered probe into yesterday’s self-immolation attempt by a youth in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

According to an order issued by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole ,Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Ganderbal, Khurshid Ahmad Shah has been appointed as an enquiry officer to probe the incident.

“Taking cognizance of the media reports of unfortunate incident of

alleged self immolation in District Ganderbal on 22nd February, 2022. Khurshid Ahmad Shah, KAS Additional District Development

Commissioner, Ganderbal is appointed as an Enquiry Officer to enquire into the whole gamut of episode and furnish his findings alongwith his definite

comments/recommendations within a period of 10 days positively,” reads the order issued under number Div.Com 6290/2012, dated 23-02-2022.

Meanwhile, owing to mishandling the issue, the government has also ordered transfer of Tehsildar Ganderbal with immediate effect.

