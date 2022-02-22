Only 19 Covid cases with one death in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir witnessed lowest-ever daily Covid tally since the outbreak of the pandemic with only 19 cases. On the same day, Jammu reported 85 cases were detected in Jammu division and 19 in Kashmir division, taking the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 452410.
Moreover, 360 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 173 from Jammu Division and 187 from Kashmir Division. One person died of Covid in Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 12 cases, Baramulla reported 04 cases, Budgam Pulwama, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Shopian reported no new fresh cases. While Kupwara and Anantnag reported one and two cases respectively.
Similarly, Jammu reported 13 cases, Reasi reported no fresh cases while as Udhampur reported 12 cases, Rajouri reported 02 cases, Doda reported 29 cases, Kathua reported 03 cases, Samba reported one case, Poonch reported no cases, Kishtwar reported 24 cases while as Ramban reported one new fresh case.
Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 59 (1.22%) are occupied.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 19,691 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,13,74,402, it said.