Language main component, identity of community: CUK VC

DSW holds seminar on ‘Protection and Promotion of Kashmiri Language: Our primary Cultural Identity’

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmed Shah Monday underscored the importance of preservation and promotion of Kashmiri language stating that the language is the main component and identity of any community.

“There is a dire need of promoting the Kashmiri language and emphasis should be to inculcate the habit among the children to speak Kashmiri, during their formative years,” Prof. Farooq Shah said while addressing the seminar “Protection and Promotion of Kashmiri Language: Our primary Cultural Identity,” organised by the varsity’s Department of Students Welfare (DSW), to commemorate the Mother Language Day (Matribhasha Divas). CUK Vice Chancellor, stressed upon the participants, particularly the faculty members of the Department of Kashmiri to develop a concrete strategy for strengthening Kashmiri in the university. Prof. Farooq highlighted the importance of language learning in higher education institutions in the backdrop of thrust areas outlined in the National Education Policy. Prof. Farooq Shah said the developed countries in the West have progressed in all spheres of life as they have learned science and other related subjects in their native languages.

Addressing the participants, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, stressed that mother tongue is the best medium for transferring the information, besides educating the people in the society. He observed that the best possible methods of teaching and learning should be adopted in mother tongue (Kashmiri) along with the regular capacity building programmes for teaching and administrative staff. Observing that Kashmiri literature needs to be popularised, Prof. Zargar said the Department of Kashmiri, should organise more awareness and sensitisation programmes for the students, scholars and the staff in order to acquaint them about the history and richness of the Kashmiri language. He said the university has already started Science Communication, Popularization and Extension (SCoPE) in which the scientific temper would be developed and promoted through the Kashmiri language.

In his special address, Head Department of Kashmir, University of Kashmir, Prof. Shad Ramzan traced the origin and history of Kashmiri language and said that excellent research has been done by eminent academicians in this regard. He described Kashmir literature as among the best in the world and asked the people to read and thoroughly study the poetry of noted Kashmiri poets and Sufis. He further said the mother tongue is an underlying component of one’s culture and identity.

Dean DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah in his welcome address, said that the mother tongue must be the medium of instruction in schools, especially at formative stages. “It lays a foundation for the expression of creativity and overall development,” he said. He added that the main objective of organising the event was to sensitise the students about the richness of Kashmiri language and threats faced by it.

