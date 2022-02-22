DC Gbl for carrying massive anti-encroachment drives to retrieve encroached land

GANDERBAL: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna today chaired a meeting of the Revenue Department to review its functioning.
During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held on various revenue matters including implementation of eviction plan and removal of encroachments from state/kahchari and Migrant land, status of updation of revenue records, status of un-scanned updated Jamabandies, pending land acquisition cases, disposal of migrant complaints and other revenue related matters.
While reviewing the status of removal of encroachments on state and kahchari land, the DC sought details from all Tehsildars about the retrieved land under their jurisdiction.
The ACR informed that inventory of state land is already prepared with complete details of encroachers.
The DC directed all the Tehsildars to start massive anti-encroachment drives in their respective tehsils to retrieve the encroached land and provide photographic proof of land retrieved during such anti-encroachment drives in the DC office.
The DC also directed the Tehsildars to hold weekly revenue meetings at tehsil offices to have regular monitoring of tehsils under their jurisdiction besides tour diaries shall be properly maintained by all Tehsildars.