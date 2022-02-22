BGSBU Announces fee waiver for meritorious girl students

Srinagar: With the aim of increasing the enrolment of girl students in higher education, Vice Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Prof. Akbar Masood announced a 50 percent waiver of tuition fee for top two rank holder girl students based on the admission merit list in all postgraduate programmes offered by the University from forthcoming academic session.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Akbar Masood. Speaking on the occasion, Prof.Akbar said that promotion of women’s education has been one of the cornerstones of our educational policy. Prof. Akbar mentioned that looking at the need to give recognition and support to meritorious girl students and with a view to promote and strengthen girls education, BGSBU has decided to implement 50 percent waiver of tuition fee for top two rank holder girl students based on the admission merit list in all postgraduate course being offered by the University from forthcoming academic session. The Vice Chancellor said that this initiative will spur our young women to strive towards higher levels of excellence and make themselves and the country proud. Prof. Akbar termed this as a historic decision taken by BGSBU towards the national aspiration of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao mission of the Government of India.

