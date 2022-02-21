In Ladakah, Army commander briefed on prevalent security situation at LAC

Srinagar: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who is on a five-day visit to Ladakh, was on Sunday briefed on the prevalent security situation along the Line of Actual Control, a defence spokesman said here.

This is his maiden visit to Ladakh after taking over the charge of the Northern Army Command based at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen Dwivedi arrived in Leh on Saturday.

The Army commander was briefed by General Officer Commanding of the Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen A Sengupta, on the prevalent security situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Srinagar-based Defence Spokesman Col Emron Musavi said.

He said Lt Gen Dwivedi interacted with senior officers of the Fire and Fury Corps and lauded the operational preparedness of the formation.

The Army commander also complimented the corps for the conduct of people-friendly operations and assisting the civil administration in improving the quality life of people in the border areas.

“He was appreciative of the excellent soldier citizen connect, which has resulted in overall harmonious relations between the armed forces and the civil administration,” the defence spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, Lt Gen Dwivedi interacted and lauded women ice-hockey players at the NSD Stadium in Leh on the sidelines of the LG Ice Hockey Championship. The women players participating in the tournament have represented India in the Asia Challenge Cup, the spokesman said.

He appreciated their contribution and achievement towards gaining international recognition to Ladakh in ice hockey, since the entire Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team comprises of players from the Ladakh region.

Later, he visited the prestigious Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, in his capacity as Colonel of the Regiment of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and Ladakh Scouts.

The Army commander also paid obeisance at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre War Memorial.

He was also briefed by the Commandant of the Regimental Centre, Colonel Rinchen Dorje, on the training and various activities being undertaken by the Ladakh Scouts.

Lt Gen Dwivedi complimented the regiment for being the flag bearers of the Indian Army in Ladakh and urged them to continue with their efforts towards nation building.

He will visit troops deployed in forward areas and will also interact with officials of the civil administration during his visit to Ladakh, the spokesman said.

—PTI

