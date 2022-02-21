Hybrid’ JeM militant held in Handwara: Police

Handwara: Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday claimed to have arrested a ‘Hybrid’ militant affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit and that arms and ammunitions were recovered from his possession.

A police spokesman in a statement, said that upon a specific input regarding the movement of militant in Rajwar area, Handwara police along with 21 RR, and 92 Bn CRPF established a joint naka at Sultanpora Bridge at Zachaldara Rajwar Handwara.

While conducting the search of pedestrians and vehicles one suspected person on seeing the naka party tried to conceal his presence and tried to flee from the spot, who was tactfully apprehended by the naka party.

On his personal search, one pistol with magazine and five pistol rounds were recovered from his possession, police said, adding that during preliminary questioning, he disclosed his name as Ubaid Bashir Wani, son of Bashir Ahmed Wani of Maidan pora Lolab in Kupwara district.

He revealed that he had come here to carry out an attack in the area, police said, adding that being a ‘hybrid’ militant of JeM, he was working on the direction of his Pakistan handlers across the border.

A case under FIR number 42 /2022 has been registered under section 7/25 under Indian Arms Act in police station Handwara and investigation has been taken up, police said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print