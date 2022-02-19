Withdrawal of security to political leaders, activists unjustified: Tarigami

Srinagar: CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Friday said that the decision of the government to downgrade and withdraw security of political leaders, activists of different parties is arbitrary and has no justification. The decision could endanger the lives of these leaders and activists, reads a statement received here.
“Political process in the region is itself a difficult task. The activists cutting across the political line are doing their bit to strengthen the political process. Hindrance should not be put on them rather they should be encouraged,” said the statement.
However, unfortunately, security cover of activists, cutting across political spectrum, has been either downgraded or withdrawn. The security should be provided irrespective of political affiliations, the statement reads.
He urged the administration to review the decision.
