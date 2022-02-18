Reopening of schools, colleges: Div Com Kashmir directs officers to implement CAB

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Thursday directed the concerned Officers to ensure strict implementation of Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) to prevent spread of virus while schools and colleges are reopened.

He passed on the directions while chairing a meeting regarding reopening of schools and colleges in Kashmir division.

Pole He stressed for framing of uniform checklist for every educational institution regarding covid containment measures within their institutions and also maintain highest level of sanitation all the time to ensure reopening of these institutions in a very secure environment for the students as well as teachers.

The meeting was attended by Director School Education, Director Health Services Kashmir, Director Colleges, Principals and Heads of Institutions, Incharcge Divisional Covid Control Room, Kashmir and other concerned officers.

The Div Com said before opening of school, the concerned administration of the institution shall inspect these institutions physically and ascertain about the preparedness and planning before throwing these institutions open for our children.

He said that in physical aspects of checklist must include cleaning of grounds, classrooms, availability of clean water and repair of washrooms. He instructed all the institution heads to designate a nodal officer who will be supervising the Covid specific activities in these institutions.

He also directed all ZEOs to submit their interim report about the readiness of these institutions found from the check list to the concerned CEOs of their districts for allowing offline education before February 28, 2022.

Besides, he said that every class room shall possess list of Do’s and Don’ts of Covid Appropriate Behaviour and Covid specific Pamphlets in their classrooms besides soaps/ sanitizers must be available for handwashing purpose and also proper disposal of masks should be taken care as per scientific methods of disposal.

The Div Com also directed for frequent inspection of educational institutions by teams of school health public experts of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir.

Moreover, Pole also directed the Head of Institutions, particularly higher secondaries and colleges to monitor activities of students so that no students shall indulge in irresponsible activities in these institutions.

In this regard, he stressed on holding parent and teacher meetings on a regular basis to keep students away from irresponsible activities and drugs abuse menace which has been noticed from quite sometime.

