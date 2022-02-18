Get ready for reopening of schools: CEO

Srinagar: Authorities on Thursday asked the concerned officials of both private and government schools of Srinagar district to start preparations for reopening from February-24.

“The government has to start the preparation for opening of schools from February-24. All the staff members shall attend schools to make necessary and required arrangements,” said an order issued by the CEO Srinagar.

The official said that consequent upon the scheduled opening of schools he has ordered all the principals, Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs), headmasters, Head of the Institutions (HoIs) of both government and private schools to implement the guidelines issued by the government in letter and spirit.

“In addition, the Heads of Institutions shall start the preparation for opening of schools from February-24. All the staff members shall attend schools to make necessary or required arrangements,” it said.

The CEO further directed to frame a school level Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) implementation committee who shall be responsible for implementation of Standard Operating Protocol (SOPS) and Covid Appropriate Behaviour guidelines issued by government from time to time for re-opening of schools.

“The HoDs and CAB Implementation Committees shall also ensure that physical distancing of students within the schools premises and thermal scanning of students, employees and the parents entering the institutions,” he said.

“Regular sanitization of school premises pre and post opening of schools and staggered timing be implemented to ensure physical distancing, if required.

“Susceptible and symptomatic students and staff members shall be isolated immediately and sent home for medical intervention,” it said.

It said that the services of the nearest health centre shall be utilized in case of any emergency and random testing of students shall be done from time to time.

