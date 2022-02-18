BGSBU organises Urdu Mushaira

Srinagar: School of Islamic Studies and Languages, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri organised a Urdu Mushaira. Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri was chief guest on the occasion.
In his address, Prof. Akbar lauded the efforts of the School for organizing the Mushaira. On the ocassion, Prof. Akbar congratulated the poets who presented in the Mushaira for their marvelous performance. Prof. Akbar said that Urdu is a language of peace, love, brotherhood and highlighted many facets of Urdu poetry. Prof. Akbar described Mushaira is an important constituent of Indian culture. Earlier ,Prof. Iqbal Parwez , Dean Academic Affairs BGSB University highlighted the role of Mushaira in the promotion of Urdu language and literature. Khursheed Janam, Pervez Malik, Dr Shams Kamla Anjum, Dr Rafeeq Anjum, Dr Liqat Nayyar, Dr Amjad Babar and Mr Abdul Hameed Jami presented their poetic creations which was highly appreciated by the audience.
Dr. Shams Kamal Anjum, Associate Dean of Islamic Studies and Languags conducted the proceedings of the Mushaira.Those who were present on the occasion Included Registrar of the University, Mr. Mohd Ishaq , Heads of various departments, Faculty members , scholars and students.
