Covid: One more death, 47 new cases in Ladakh

Leh: The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh climbed to 228 with one more fatality, while 47 new cases pushed the infection tally to 27,641, officials said on Thursday.

The only fatality was reported from Kargil district, they said.

While 168 Covid deaths have been recorded in Leh, 60 were reported from Kargil.

The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 467, including 374 in Leh and 93 in Kargil, officials said.

Of the new cases, 38 were in Leh and nine in Kargil, they said.

A total of 102 patients, 68 in Leh and 34 in Kargil, were discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 26,946, they said, adding that 1,223 sample reports tested negative in Ladakh.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print