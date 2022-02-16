Kashmiri student booked for sedition in MP over objectionable video on Pulwama attack

Neemuch (MP):A case of sedition has been registered against a minor college student from Pulwama, studying in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch city under a central government’s scholarship scheme, for allegedly posting an objectionable video regarding the 2019 Pulwama attack, an official said on Tuesday.

In the video, shared by the student on WhatsApp and Instagram and which has also surfaced on other social media platforms, he has allegedly termed the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14, 2019, as “an act of revenge for the Babri demolition and some other incidents”, the official said.

The in-charge principal of the Neemuch-based PG College, where the student is enrolled, on Monday came across the objectionable video, which was seen by other pupils as well, and approached the police, Superintendent of Police (SP) Suraj Kumar Verma said.

After taking cognizance of the matter, the Neemuch City Police Station in-charge seized the student’s mobile phone and other equipment and they are being examined for any other objectionable contents, he said.

The student is aged below 18 and action is being taken as per law after registering the case under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, the SP said.

The police have registered an FIR against the student under 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and other relevant provisions of the IPC.

College in-charge principal VK Jain said the student, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, has been admitted in BCom First Year under a special scholarship scheme of the central government.

The college management immediately informed the police after it came to know about the objectionable video, he said.

Senior officials of the state Higher Education Department and the district collector were also apprised about the issue, Jain said.

He said there was no tension in the college. PTI

