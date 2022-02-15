PM, LG pay tributes to CRPF soldiers killed in Pulwama attack

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday paid homage to the slain CRPF soldier who were killed in Pulwama attack in 2019 and recalled their outstanding service to the nation.
“I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country,” tweeted the Prime Minister.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while paying tributes to the CRPF personnel iterated the resolve to eliminate the menace of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.
On February 14, 2019, Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force in Pulwama’s Lethpora, killing 40 personnel of the paramilitary force.
“The nation will forever be grateful to our brave soldiers of @crpfindia and their families,” Sinha said in a tweet.
He said the Jammu and Kashmir administration is determined to eliminate the menace of militancy.
