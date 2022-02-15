Cop suspended for allegedly smuggling mobile phone into Srinagar Central Jail

Jammu: A policeman was suspended on Monday following a complaint by the Jammu and Kashmir Prisons’ Department that claimed he was smuggling a phone inside the high-security Srinagar Central Jail, officials said.

The suspended policeman, selection grade Constable Mutazir Abbass of 6th battalion of the J&K Armed Police (JKAP), was caught in the act during an in-house surveillance initiated by the Prisons’ Department last month, they said.

The officials said Director General of Prisons B Srinivas reported the matter to the Home Department which repatriated him to his battalion before placing him under suspension and ordering a time-bound departmental inquiry against him.

In an order issued by the Home Department on Monday, Principal Secretary Shaleen Kabra said Abbass had been placed under suspension and an inquiry was ordered in reference to the January 25 communication of the director general of police, prisons.

“…the government, in exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956 read with Rule 353 of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Rules, 1960 hereby places Abbass under suspension with immediate effect,” the order read.

However, the order did not provide any specific reason for his suspension.

“The director general of police shall, in terms of the extant rules, initiate departmental inquiry against Abbass and submit the report of inquiry along with the findings on each charge, with supporting documents to the administrative department within two months,” the order read.

Kabra said till the suspension order remains in force, the headquarters of the suspended policeman would be the Jammu armed police headquarters and he will not leave the premises without obtaining the permission of the additional director general of police, armed police.

The order said Abbass shall be entitled to subsistence allowance, as admissible under rules.

—PTI

