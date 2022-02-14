MeT forecasts erratic weather for next 10 days in Kashmir

Srinagar: Weatherman on Sunday forecast “erratic” weather in Jammu and Kashmir for next ten days with possibility of “brief spell” of light rain or snow over higher reaches at scattered places of J&K during Wednesday (night) to Thursday and February 18 to 19.

Weather is likely to remain erratic ( generally cloudy and sunshine at times) during 15 to 21st with a possibility of brief spell of light Rain/snow (over higher reaches) at scattered places of J&K during 15 (night) to 16th and February 18-19th,” an official of the MeT said. “There’s no forecast of any major rain and snow for the next 10 days,” he added.

Meanwhile, sub-zero night temperatures continued in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh on Sunday, officials said.

The meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar, the summer capital of the J&K, recorded a low of minus 2.2°C against last night’s minus 3.0°C. The temperature was below 2.4°C than the normal, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, witnessed a low of minus 2.6°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had a low of minus 1.9°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.3°C against minus 8.1°C last night, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 7.0°C against minus 7.8°C on the previous night, he said.

The temperature was 0.8°C below normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.0°C against minus 4.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

While the ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day long harshest period of winter ended on January 30, Kashmir is under the grip of the 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ which would be followed by 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Jammu recorded a low of 7.5°C against previous night’s 6.0°C, the official said. The temperature was 2.6°C below normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.6°C, Batote had a minimum of 2.0°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of 0.3°C, the official said. GNS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print