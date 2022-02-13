Daily cases down to 458 in J&K, but 3 more deaths

SRINAGAR: J&K reported 458 new cases of COVID-19, 252 from Jammu division and 206 from Kashmir division, along with 3 Covid related deaths, 2 from Jammu division and 1 from Kashmir division, on Saturday.
In the last 24 hours, 1,624 more COVID-19 patients recovered including 574from Jammu Division and 1050 from Kashmir Division, the official daily bulletin said.
The bulletin said that there are 6255 Active Positive case sin J&K, 2594 in Jammu Division and 3661 in Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 80 cases, Baramulla reported 13 cases, Budgam reported 20 cases, Pulwama reported 09 cases, Kupwara reported 45cases, Anantnag reported 09cases, Bandipora reported 05cases, Ganderbal reported 08 cases, Kulgam reported 13 cases while Shopian reported 04 fresh cases.
Similarly, Jammu reported 88cases, Reasi reported 14 cases for today, Udhampur reported 26 cases, Rajouri reported 05cases, Doda reported 65 cases, Kathua reported 07 cases, Samba reported 03 cases, Poonch reported 06 cases, Kishtwar reported 17 cases while Ramban reported 21 fresh cases.
The bulletin also highlighted that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 182 (3.61%) are occupied.
