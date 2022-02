Bandipora: Several security forces personnel are feared to have sustained injuries in a militant attack in main town of Bandipora on Friday.

Official sources said that militants attacked a joint party of police and CRPF at main town in the afternoon.

They said that a couple of security forces personnel, who were at the spot are feared to have sustained injuries in the attack.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)

More details awaited

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print