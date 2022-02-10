People not happy with draft delimitation commission report: Cong leader

Jammu: The people in Jammu and Kashmir are not happy with the draft delimitation commission report, All India Women Congress General Secretary Nagma Morarji said on Wednesday, as she lashed out at BJP over its alleged anti-people policies and “dividing the country on communal lines.”

The actress turned politician also condemned the heckling of a hijab-clad girl by a group of men sporting saffron scarves at a college in Karnataka and said such diversionary tactics are employed to hoodwink the public from the real issues .

She also paid tributes to seven army personnel who lost their lives in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh.

“People (in Jammu and Kashmir) are not happy with the proposed draft delimitation commission report. You have seen hundreds of BJP workers protesting and submitting their resignation (to protest the proposed merger of Suchetgarh assembly constituency on Monday) when the report is out, you will see more protests,” the Congress leader told reporters at the conclusion of her three-day visit to Jammu.

Nagma said she visited Suchetgarh sector near the International Border in the outskirts of Jammu on the first day of her three-day party programme and interacted with the people there. They are feeling neglected and consider snatching of the assembly constituency as grave injustice.

On a question about the heckling of a hijab-clad girl in a college in Karnataka, she said such incidents will affect the education of the girls but the people need to stand up together against this hooliganism .

When the government has no developmental agenda to show to the public, they use such diversionary tactics to hoodwink the people. What happened to the ‘beti bachao, beti padhao’ slogan? Education of the girls is bound to get affected by such incidents and therefore we should not pay heed to diversionary tactics and stand up together against this hooliganism, she said.

She said it was Congress governments in the past which had always tried to empower the women, while the Narendra Modi led government is only making promises.

Congress gave 50 per cent reservation to women in Panchayats and a bill to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha is pending in the Parliament as the BJP despite enjoying majority is not willing to pass it. They do not favour empowerment of women, Nagma said, adding the women are half of country’s population and should get maximum representation in the legislature.

Criticising the policies of the BJP-led government, she said we regret snatching the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and transforming it into a Union Territory. They talked about Naya (new) Kashmir, normalcy and development. We do not see the development on the ground, while frequent militant attacks expose their claims of normalcy.

Nagma, who also attended the Women Congress executive body meeting during her tour, condemned the recent acid attack on a woman in Srinagar and said the women are not feeling safe and are facing a lot of issues due to inflation and alleged callous attitude of the government. PTI

