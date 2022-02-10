Mercury Drops Below Freezing Point in Kashmir, Minus 10.4°C In Gulmarg

Srinagar: Night temperatures dropped below freezing point in Kashmir with Gulmarg recording a low of minus 10.4°C on Thursday, officials said.

A meteorological department official said Srinagar, the summer capital of the J&K, recorded a low of minus 0.1°C against last night’s 0.6°C, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, witnessed a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 0.3°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had a low of minus 2.7°C against minus 2.5°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 8.5°C against minus 5.1°C last night, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 10.4°C against minus 10.0°C on the previous night, he said.

The temperature was 4.2°C below normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.9°C against minus 1.3°C on the previous night, the official said.

While the ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day long harshest period of winter ended on January 30, Kashmir is under the grip of the 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ which would be followed by 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Jammu recorded a low of 7.1°C against previous night’s 8.8°C, the official said. The temperature was 3.0°C below normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.6°C, Batote had a minimum of 0.2°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of minus 1.0 °C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 15.0°C against last night minus 10.1°C while mercury at automatic station in Kargil settled at minus 18.0°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 22.9°C against last night’s minus 16.2°C, official said. The weatherman has forecast dry weather for two days. (GNS)

