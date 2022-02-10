Burglars Decamp With Cash From Dastgeer Sahib Shrine Donation Box

Srinagar: Three pistol-borne gunmen looted over Rs 1.59 lakhs from a petrol pump in Shopian district of south Kashmir while burglars broke open donation box at venerated shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani in Khanyar area of Srinagar and decamped with unknown amount of cash last night, officials said on Thursday.

A police official said that 3 pistol-borne persons forcibly took away cash of 159021 during night hours from a filling station at Harmain in southern Shopian district. He said a case has been registered and investigations taken up after a complaint was filed with the concerned police station.

Meanwhile, official sources said that burglars broke the donation box at the shrine of Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani, popularly known as ‘Dastgeer Sahib’ and decamped with the unknown amount of cash donated by the people.

A police officer confirmed the incident and said that a case has been registered and investigations have been launched. (GNS)

